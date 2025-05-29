Live
CP Alam inspects police check-post
Karimnagar: Police Commissioner Gaush Alam conducted a surprise inspection at the police check post on the outskirts of Arnakonda village, under Choppadandi police station, on Wednesday.
This check post was set up to prevent illegal cattle trafficking. On this occasion, the Commissioner spoke to the staff on duty. He instructed them to be extremely vigilant, especially at night, and to thoroughly inspect every goods vehicle. He advised them to immediately inform the local police station if they find any illegal cattle transportation taking place.
He said that personal safety should be prioritised, while performing their duties. Rural ACP Shubham Prakash, Choppadandi Circle Inspector Pradeep Kumar, Choppadandi SI Mamidala Surender, Probationary SI Manisha along with other officers and staff were present.