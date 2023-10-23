Live
Just In
CPGET – 2023 2nd phase allotments notified
The second phase of allotment of seats for State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)-2023 for admissions into PG (MA, MSc, MCom, and M Lib Sci) courses, PG diploma and five years integrated programmes of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2023-24 are released on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The second phase of allotment of seats for State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)-2023 for admissions into PG (MA, MSc, MCom, and M Lib Sci) courses, PG diploma and five years integrated programmes of campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2023-24 are released on Sunday.
On Sunday, Professor I Panduranga Reddy, Convener, CPGET-2023, said 12,244 candidates out of 20,743 exercised the web options online were allotted seats in second phase.
The students have to pay the prescribed fee of the course/college online and report at their respective college by submitting the original transfer certificate, SSC memo, degree memo, caste, EWS, income and special category (NCC, PWD & CAP) certificates for physical verification purpose on or before October 28. For further details and regular updates, candidates can check the websites at: www.osmania.ac.in, cpget.tsche.ac.in and www.ouadmissions.com.