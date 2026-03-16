CPI condemns demolition at Praneeth Antilia

Hyderabad: CPI National Control Commission Chairman Narayana visited Praneeth Antilia in Bachupally on Wednesday to protest against the demolition drive conducted by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. Narayana described the actions as unjust, highlighting that the demolition reportedly took place despite a court stay order. He asserted that no official has the authority to carry out such activities in designated Green Belt zones without prior approval.

Speaking at the site, Narayana stated that while the CPI had earlier welcomed the creation of HYDRAA to protect lakes and government lands, recent actions warrant a reconsideration of the support of the party for the agency. He emphasised that political pressures and real estate interests appear to have influenced operations, causing significant distress to residents. Narayana claimed the demolition carried out under the pretext of road widening was oppressive and demanded an immediate apology from Commissioner AV Ranganath.

He also noted that residents have faced severe inconvenience over the past week due to disruptions involving streetlights, drainage lines, and electrical cables, demanding these issues be resolved without delay. The CPI pledged to support the residents in pursuing a resolution through legal channels and stated it will closely monitor all future activities to ensure no further harm occurs. While acknowledging positive work in beautifying the Musi River and conserving lakes, Narayana warned that actions like the Praneeth Antilia demolition tarnish the image of the agency. He urged the government to ensure that urban development does not come at the cost of the rights of legal residents and established judicial stays.