CPI, CPM to attend TRS’s public meeting in Munugodu

Nalgonda: Left parties such as CPI and CPM have in-principle decided to extend support to the TRS candidate in Munugodu by-election. They were of the view that extending support to the Congress will benefit the BJP as considerable votes of the Congress will split between the Congress and BJP.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) reportedly invited CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy to attend public meeting being organised by the TRS in Munugode on Saturday. According to sources, Chada will be arriving at public meeting venue along with KCR. He will officially announce the CPI support to the TRS in public meeting.

Meanwhile, the TRS is planning a massive rally with 2,000 activists from Hyderabad to Munugodu. Expecting traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, police officials are imposing restrictions from 1 to 5 pm. There are around 25,000 loyal voters to the CPI and CPM. Votes of the Left parties can decide the winner of Munugodu by-election.