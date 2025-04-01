CPI Demands Action Against Encroachments on Historic Gadwal Fort and Heritage Sites

Gadwal: CPI Demands Action Against Encroachments on Gadwal Fort and Historic Structures

Gadwal Fort’s historic structures must be protected and preserved for future generations

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has raised serious concerns over the encroachments on the historic Gadwal Fort, its wells, and other heritage sites. The party has accused certain individuals of tarnishing the legacy of Gadwal by illegally occupying these public and historical properties.

CPI Demands Suspension of Municipal Commissioner

CPI’s Gadwal district committee has demanded immediate action against those responsible for neglecting the protection of historic sites. CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu has called for the immediate suspension of the Gadwal Municipal Commissioner, alleging that municipal authorities have been negligent in preventing illegal encroachments.

Speaking at a press conference held at the CPI district office on Tuesday morning, Anjaneyulu urged the government and the district collector to conduct a thorough investigation into former municipal chairman Venugopal's alleged involvement in land and property encroachments. He stated that if the investigation confirms wrongdoing, strict legal action should be taken. He further warned that any attempt to mislead authorities using fake documents regarding the encroachments of public wells or other properties would not be tolerated.

Call for Government Action on Heritage Conservation

Highlighting the historical significance of Gadwal, CPI leaders emphasized that the forts and architectural structures built by ancient rulers have brought prestige to the region. They urged the Archaeology Department and government authorities to take immediate steps to protect and restore these heritage structures.

CPI leaders have also warned that if authorities fail to take action, the party will launch large-scale protests against officials and politicians responsible for the negligence.

The press conference was attended by AISF former state secretary D. Ramu, AITUC district secretary Elkuru Ranganna, CPI mandal leaders Khaseem, AIYF district president B. Paramesh, and other leaders including Venkatanna, Gangadhar, Krishna, and Kiran Kumar.