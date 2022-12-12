CPI demands land for poor

Warangal: 'Bhu Poratam' (struggle for land) will go on until the disadvantaged sections get housing sites, CPI state secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

Speaking at Bhu Porata Sadassu at Dandepally village under Elkathurthy mandal in Hanumakonda district on Sunday, he said that due to the state government's failure to provide double bedroom houses, the shelterless people have been relying on the CPI and were taking part in Bhu Poratam. "The State should implement the GO 58 which envisages regularising and transferring of rights over unobjectionable encroachments on lands belonging to the government," Rao said. He demanded the government to give Rs 5 lakh besides providing housing land to the poor. Rao criticised the MLAs and MPs for not showing concern in resolving the issues faced by the people; moreover, they have been focused on their own interests

Rao said that 152 acres belonging to the 90 farmers of Dandepally village have lost their livelihood due to backwaters of Oora Cheruvu because of Mission Kakatiya works. CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi urged the State Government to show mercy towards the poor who have constructed huts on State land. He sought the government to provide pattas besides assisting them financially to construct houses.

Party leaders Utukuri Ramulu, Marupaka Anil Kumar, Karre Laxman, Marri Srinivas, Chandramouli, Gaddam Rajanarsu, Sirra Mallaiah, Bathini Prabhakar and Panuganti Laxman Reddy were among others present.