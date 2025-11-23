CPI: “Fake encounters” are “govt-sponsored killings”

Khammam: Alleging that recent encounters were nothing but government-backed killings, CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Samba Siva Rao on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry into all such incidents.

He accused the Centre of ignoring opportunities for peace talks and instead resorting to “killing unarmed Maoists after capturing them.” He was addressing the joint meeting of the CPI District Council and people’s organisations held at the party office, Giriprasad Bhavan, in Khammam. The meeting was presided over by Kondaparthi Govind Rao.

Kunamneni claimed that attempts to hand over natural resources to corporate entities were behind what he described as a renewed push to eliminate Maoists.

He alleged that despite having the authority to order fair investigations, governments were “choosing to eliminate Maoist leaders instead of addressing the issues they raise.”

According to him, Maoists work among the people and attempt to highlight public problems.

“If the government truly wants to end the Maoist movement, it must solve the issues raised by them rather than resort to killings,” he said.

The MLA further alleged that the Union Government was trying to open up the natural resources of Dandakaranya and other Maoist-affected regions to corporate firms.

He also accused the BJP of “spreading religious intolerance while simultaneously handing over the country’s wealth to the rich.”

He criticised the NDA government for what he described as weakening public-sector institutions.

Calling for public mobilisation, he urged people to oppose what he termed the Centre’s anti-people policies. “The country is moving backwards under Modi’s rule,” he alleged.

Kunamneni announced that the grand concluding ceremony of the CPI’s centenary celebrations will be held in Khammam, marking 100 years since the founding of the Communist Party in India on December 26. Representatives from about 40 countries are expected to participate and deliver solidarity messages.

He said the state-wide centenary events were aimed at highlighting the history of the Communist movement — including its struggles against imperialist and feudal forces — and presenting its contributions and achievements to the younger generation.

Mass outreach programmes are underway to take the message of the movement to households across Telangana.

The party aims to mobilise tens of thousands of people from across the state for the concluding public meeting. Kunamneni expressed confidence that the event would mark a new phase of progress for the Communist Party.

CPI National Council member Bagam Hemanth Rao, CPI Control Commission Chairman Mohammed Maulana, District Secretary Dandi Suresh, Assistant Secretary Jammula Jitender Reddy and others participated.