CPI formation day celebrated at Parigi Division

Pargi: Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and activists celebrated the party formation day on a grand note at the party office here on Thursday.

They hoisted the party flag and recalled its history. Parigi Division secretary Peer Mahamood, mandal secretary M Venkatesh, BC Hakkula Sadana Samiti district secretary M Mohan Chary, AISF district president S Chennaiah, CPI leaders B Mallesh, Srikanth, Rajesh, Ramu and others were present.