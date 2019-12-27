Trending :
CPI formation day celebrated at Parigi Division

Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and activists celebrated the party formation day on a grand note at the party office here on Thursday.

Pargi: Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and activists celebrated the party formation day on a grand note at the party office here on Thursday.

They hoisted the party flag and recalled its history. Parigi Division secretary Peer Mahamood, mandal secretary M Venkatesh, BC Hakkula Sadana Samiti district secretary M Mohan Chary, AISF district president S Chennaiah, CPI leaders B Mallesh, Srikanth, Rajesh, Ramu and others were present.

