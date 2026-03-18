CPI leader points to growing public dissatisfaction

Hyderabad: The CPI MLA on Tuesday observed that despite the government undertaking several development and welfare initiatives, it has not been able to gain the full trust of the public.

Speaking informally with the media within the Assembly premises, Sambasiva Rao said that although various welfare schemes are being implemented, they have yet to translate into a strong sense of confidence among the people.

He attributed the visible public dissatisfaction to the failure to fulfil key promises made during its campaign to come to power. According to him, several assurances given to the electorate have not been implemented, leading to growing resentment.

Similarly, the CPI leader reiterated that his party continues to extend support to the government. He stated that they are playing a constructive role as an ally, standing firmly behind the administration and ensuring its stability.