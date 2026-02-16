  1. Home
CPI to share Kothagudem Mayor’s post with Congress

  • Created On:  16 Feb 2026 8:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Sunday stated that the alliance with Congress in Kothagudem Municipal Corporation is a joint decision taken by the high commands of both parties.

Kunamneni said that while the BRS offered its support openly without conditions, the CPI will abide by its party high command’s decision. Under the arrangement, the CPI will hold the mayor’s post for the first two and a half years, followed by the deputy mayor’s position for the remaining two and a half years in Kothagudem Municipal Corporation.

CPI-Congress AllianceKothagudem Municipal CorporationMayoral Power SharingKunamneni Sambasiva RaoTelangana Local Politics
