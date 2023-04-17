CPI vows to send fascist PM Modi home

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary Syed Aziz Pasha launched 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao door-to-door campaign in Addaguta of Secunderabad Assembly constituency.



Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Pasha targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that Modi had cheated all those who voted for him, after coming to power by not fulfilling the promises made to them. He alleged that Modil, who promised to provide two crore jobs to the unemployed youth of the country, miserably failed to fulfil his promise after assuming office and added that illogical decisions of Modi like imposition of GST led to the closure of hundreds of companies in the country.

He said the Prime Minister had increased the prices of essential commodities by promising achche din to the people of the country. He alleged that the PM was distracting the attention of the people of the country, especially its youth from glaring problems like unemployment and poverty by indulging in communal politics. He also alleged that the PM was selling away all public properties in order to benefit his corporate friends.

The CPI leader also alleged that Modi was terrifying the Opposition political party leaders by misusing the Central Intelligence agencies like the ED and the CBI with an objective to muzzle their voice. He also alleged that Modi had sent the intellectuals of the country behind bar for questioning him. He said they had taken up the door-to-door campaign to protect the country from the fascist and communal BJP.