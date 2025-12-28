CPM, CPI to repeat 'local strategy' in ZPTC, MPTC polls

Hyderabad: With their strategy proving successful in the recently-held Sarpanch elections, the CPM and CPI parties are planning to implement the same approach for the MPTC and ZPTC elections as well.

It may be recalled that the two left parties entered alliance with Congress and the BRS separately across various districts in the gram panchayat polls. Sources reveal that district level and/or mandal level leaderships will take a decision in this regard.

With this strategy, the CPM achieved 91 Sarpanch, 124 deputy-Sarpanch, and 1,300 ward member positions in the sarpanch elections. However, CPI won 91 Sarpanches, 104 deputy-Sarpanches, and 986 ward member positions.

CPM won majority Sarpanch positions in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts. CPI also won majority Sarpanch positions in the same districts. One of the CPM leaders told The Hans India that they will implement the same local strategy to win MPTC and ZPTC elections. “This strategy helped the party to win nearly 100 Sarpanch positions unlike previous Sarpanch elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI (ML) New Democracy won 10 Sarpanch positions, 12 deputy-Sarpanch and 138 ward members without any alliance with any party.