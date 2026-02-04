CPM sees red over killing of Excise cop; seeks fast-track court for trial

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Committee has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Excise Department woman constable Soumya, a resident of Mopal village in Nizamabad district. The officer was allegedly killed by the drug mafia after being run over during a vehicle inspection, an incident initially staged to appear as a car accident. In a statement issued on Tuesday, CPM State Secretary John Wesley demanded that the state government immediately constitute a fast-track court to ensure swift and severe punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime.

The CPM alleged that the influence of the drug mafia has been growing unchecked in Hyderabad and several major district headquarters across Telangana. Referring to frequent drug seizures during police raids in Rangareddy district, the party described the current situation as alarming and indicative of a deep-rooted narcotics network. While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that drugs will be eradicated from the state, the CPM argued that the ground reality tells a different story. According to the party, the supply and circulation of narcotics continue unabated in every district, exposing a failure to effectively curb the menace.

The statement warned that drug abuse is pushing youth onto a dangerous path, contributing to social unrest and increased crimes, including sexual violence and atrocities against women. The CPM further alleged that the drug mafia’s influence is expanding across the Telugu states, leading to a series of violent incidents and murders. Citing previous cases, the party pointed to the murder of activist Penchalaiah in Nellore and now Constable Soumya as evidence of the growing audacity of criminal networks.

The CPM demanded stringent action to ensure exemplary punishment and called for the complete dismantling of the drug network, rather than limiting action to individual arrests. The party urged senior police officials to go beyond praising the bravery of victims and take decisive steps to eliminate the mafia. As a result of this tragedy, the party insists that unless those entrusted with public safety are protected, the plight of ordinary citizens will continue to worsen under the shadow of organised crime.