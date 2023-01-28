Create awareness about EPFO services: Collector Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan said that wide awareness should be created among employees about the services provided by the Employment Provident Fund so that they could take advantage of its services.

The District Collector was the chief guest in the Nidhi Apke Nikat (PF Me Mungita) District Awareness Camp and Outreach Programme organised by the Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Karimnagar at the Collectorate auditorium on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that wide publicity and awareness about EPF services should be created among beedi workers, pensioners, workers working in granite industries, coal, thermal power stations and others.

Provident Fund Commissioner Selvatkar Thanaiah said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), one of the largest social security organisations in the world, has the responsibility of providing social security to the lives of millions of workers in the organised sector.

It provides many services like provident fund, insurance and pension to the members and their families. Workers have to make use of all services including PF, pension, EDLI and advance services. EPF grievances could be registered and resolved through EPFiGMS portal. Members could email complaints ro.karimnagar @epfindia.gov.in, he said

Provident Fund Enforcement Officer N Venkateshwarlu, Accounts Officer Adepu Rajendra Prasad, Pensioners Association president S Bachchan Singh, Hindu Mazdoor Sangam Telangana State general secretary E Srinivas, Telangana Municipal Employees Union general secretary Jangam Rajamallu, TRSKV district president Bommidi Srinivas Reddy and others participated.