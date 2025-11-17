Creative talent shines at district library’s drawing competition

Kothagudem: Aspart of the ongoing ‘58th District Library Week’ celebrations, the District Central Library, Bhadradri Kothagudem, organised a large-scale drawing competition aimed at bringing out the creative talents of school children. Students from various schools across the district enthusiastically participated, with more than 200 students showcasing their artistic abilities. District Library Chairman Pasupuleti Veerababu, who attended the programme as the chief guest, expressed happiness over the active participation of children in library activities despite the growing distractions of the digital age.

“In today’s world, where children are increasingly occupied with the internet and mobile phones, it is heartening to see them develop an interest in libraries. Libraries form the foundation for young and future generations,” he said. He added that week-long programmes like these are intended to identify and encourage creativity among young minds. The Chairman also urged schoolteachers to continue motivating students to participate in such intellectual and creative activities.

Drawing teacher Anthony Prabhakar and Akshay School Principal supervised the competition and interacted with the students as they created their artworks.

Speaking on the occasion, Librarian G Mani Mrudula thanked parents and teachers for their encouragement. “The enthusiasm displayed by students today reflects the values instilled by their teachers and parents. On behalf of our library staff, I extend heartfelt thanks to all of them,” she said.

Librarians Madhubabu, Rukmini, G. Sabitha (In-charge Administration, GHM School, Chunchupalli), G Ramadevi (In-charge HM, GHM Babu Camp High School, Chunchupalli Mandal), along with parents, readers, and students, actively participated and contributed to the success of the programme.