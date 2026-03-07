DMRC eyes overseas metro projects

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up a new subsidiary, the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), as it looks to bid for metro-rail projects in foreign cities and expand its consultancy and related urban-transport services abroad. The new company has been created as part of the DMRC's efforts to expand its expertise in metro-rail planning, construction and operations beyond India, and explore business opportunities in international markets, an official said.

He said the subsidiary will enable the DMRC to directly participate in bidding for metro-rail projects in foreign cities and undertake consultancy work related to urban-transport systems.

"The corporation has already been exploring opportunities abroad and is currently associated with a metro-related project in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where it is providing technical support and consultancy," the official told PTI.

According to the Delhi Metro, it has qualified in the pre-bid process for the construction of the Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel. In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects, such as those in Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Mauritius.