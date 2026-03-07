AP Governor Praises Research at Padmavati Mahila University

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer has lauded the research conducted at Padmavati Mahila University, emphasising its significance for national institutions and societal development. He urged that such research should extend beyond laboratories to benefit society at large.

The 22nd convocation ceremony of Padmavati Mahila University in Tirupati commenced today (Saturday) with great enthusiasm. The Governor and his wife, Sameera Nazeer, attended as chief guests, alongside Tirupati District Collector, the SP, Municipal Commissioner, local MLA, former MLAs, and Vice Chancellors from other universities.

During the event, Governor Nazeer conferred an honorary doctorate on renowned missile scientist Sasikala Sinha in recognition of her contributions to science and technology. The ceremony saw the presentation of numerous awards, including 102 gold medals to outstanding students and cash prizes to several more. A total of 2,591 students received PhD, MPhil, and postgraduate degrees.

Expressing his thoughts, the Governor highlighted that education offers more than employment opportunities; it provides responsibility, guidance, and goals. He stressed that women’s education is crucial for family development, economic progress, and social stability, asserting that educated women are vital for societal growth.

He also encouraged students to pursue research that benefits society, praising the university’s progress in education and research. The event concluded with the Governor reciting verses from Devi Mahatyam, with students, faculty, and parents participating enthusiastically, marking another significant milestone in the university’s history.