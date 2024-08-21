Credit for IT revolution goes to Rajiv: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Emphasising that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who created the IT revolution in India, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka credited him with reshaping Hyderabad as the IT hub, as it was he who had laid the foundation for the IT sector.

Speaking at the meeting organised to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary at Somajiguda Circle, he said that the government would take forward the Rajiv Technology Mission. "It was Rajiv Gandhi who brought mobile phone technology, encouraged the dairy sector and milk production, gave voting rights to 18-year-olds, and created the IT revolution," he pointed out.

Lashing out at the BRS leaders for their statements, Bhatti said that there was no comparison between the previous government, which took 10 years to waive the Rs one lakh loan of farmers, and the Congress government, which waived the Rs 2 lakh loan of farmers in one go. Dismissing the remarks of BRS party leaders on MoUs entered by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu during their recent visit to the USA and South Korea, the Deputy Chief Minister said that companies would come only when MoUs were signed. "The CM has made these agreements to benefit the people. The Congress government leaders would not sit inside farm houses and forts and work for selfish interests like previous rulers," Bhatti asserted.