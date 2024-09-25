Crocodile Spotted in Bahadurpura Drain, Pathabasti

Hyderabad: A crocodile was spotted in a drain in the Old City area of Hyderabad, causing fear and panic among residents. The incident occurred in the Bahadurpura nala, where locals were shocked to see the reptile.

Concerned residents immediately informed the zoo authorities about the sighting. Efforts are now underway by the zoo officials to safely capture the crocodile and ensure the safety of the public.

Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area until the situation is under control. Further updates are awaited on the rescue operation.