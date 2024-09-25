Live
- No romantic relationship whatsoever with Italian PM Meloni: Elon Musk
- We will put pressure on PM Modi for statehood, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in J&K
- Bihar govt to allocate Rs 12.40 cr to promote jaggery industry
- Scientists from KVK, Palem, Visit Farmers' Fields in Ieeja Mandal to Address Pest Infestation
- Kejriwal vows to silence farm law advocates in Haryana rally
- PM Modi meets Chess Olympiad gold-winning Indian men's and women's teams
- MP: RJ Raunac faces Tribal communitys ire for his Tantya Mama remarks
- J&K ruled by outsiders: Rahul Gandhi
- DRDO develops indigenous ‘ABHED’ bulletproof jackets
- Amit Shah to address Haryana’s ‘biggest rally’ to support Rao Narbir Singh
Just In
Crocodile Spotted in Bahadurpura Drain, Pathabasti
Highlights
A crocodile was spotted in a drain in the Old City area of Hyderabad, causing fear and panic among residents.
Hyderabad: A crocodile was spotted in a drain in the Old City area of Hyderabad, causing fear and panic among residents. The incident occurred in the Bahadurpura nala, where locals were shocked to see the reptile.
Concerned residents immediately informed the zoo authorities about the sighting. Efforts are now underway by the zoo officials to safely capture the crocodile and ensure the safety of the public.
Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area until the situation is under control. Further updates are awaited on the rescue operation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS