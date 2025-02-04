Crucial Move To Rev Up Party Cadre: BJP rejigs district units to brace for local body polls

Hyderabad: Following the crucial local body elections anytime in the next two months in the state, the BJP party leadership appointed Presidents of the district party units. The party high command gave its nod to the long pending appointment of the district party unit Presidents only after seeking opinions of all senior leaders including BJP state unit President and Union minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy.

But this selection has left the women leaders at the district level unhappy. Last time the BJP had given district president posts to five women but this time they have been ignored.

Talking to Hans India, K Sridevi Reddy from Nalgonda said BJP under the leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only party which had come with special schemes to empower women and believes in Nari Shakti.





But somehow, while finalizing the names of district presidents, the role of women has been ignored. She said it is not easy for women in politics. It remains a male domain. She has to sacrifice her family, face hurdles, and comments from men. But being committed to BJP, they have been putting in hard work to keep the flag flying. “But when it came to distribution of positions, we have not been considered,” she lamented.

She further said that those who have been the flag bearers were sidelined in favour of new entrants. She said Varshit Reddy was new entrant in the party. He joined just one year ago. She expressed hope that the party leadership would reconsider the issue and see that women get adequate representation in party positions.

This, she said. was important because the party is in the process of strengthening cadre and network in the districts ahead of the local body elections. It may be mentioned here that the saffron party had exhibited its strength in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning eight MP seats. The local body elections will be the litmus test to the party leaders show their hold in the party at the gross root level.