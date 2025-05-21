CS asks babus to maintain dignity while on duty

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of an instance where an IAS officer tried to touch the feet of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued specific orders to all bureaucrats to maintain dignity and integrity while discharging their duties. The top official’s instructions came in the light of an incident during the launch of Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme on May 19.

As per these special instructions on Tuesday, All India Services (AIS) officers shall refrain from indulging in acts and gestures which are unbecoming of a Member of the Service in public meetings and gatherings. Any member of Service who is violating the instructions is liable for disciplinary action.

The Memo issued by GAD referred to Rule 3 (1) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and emphasised that the rule stipulates that every Member of Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a Member of the Service. “AIS officers are expected to maintain a high level of professionalism, integrity, and decorum, both in their official capacity and in public interactions to uphold the trust and confidence of the public they serve,” it noted.

Similar instructions were also issued to other officials. A separate memo pointed out that these acts would impact the image of a public servant, besides undermining the public’s faith in the individual’s ability to serve.