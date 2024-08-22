CS unveils posters on clay Ganeshas

Hyderabad: With an aim to conserve the environment, Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “Let us make clay Ganesh idols and offer prayers to clay idols at homes and in residential areas. Use clay from retention tanks and make clay idols and immerse them back in the retention tanks”. She was speaking during the poster launch of Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) campaign on clay Ganesh idols.



Santhi Kumari along with senior TGPCB officials released posters for clay Ganesh idols on Wednesday.

She urged people to compost the flowers and herbs that are used during puja and not immerse non-biodegradable material into clean water bodies.

For this year’s Ganesh puja, TGPCB is taking up several environmental awareness activities for the promotion of clay idols – conducting workshops on making clay idols for students, displaying prominently on bus stop hoardings, putting up posters on autos, holding awareness campaigns on radios, procurement and distribution of 1,20,000 clay Ganesh idols (of eight inch height) under GHMC limits and 1,20,000 idols in 32 districts, said a senior officer, TGPCB.

Principal Secretary (Environment) Ahmed Nadeem, Member Secretary TGPCB G Ravi and chief engineer TGPCB B Raghu were present on the occasion.