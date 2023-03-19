Culprits will be punished severely, says KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the accused of the paper leak will be punished severely under the law, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the foundation of Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) is very strong and as per the preliminary report of Special Investigation Team (SIT) there was no hacking into the system.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, said it was not fair to blame the entire system and the government because of two guilty persons who caused the leak of recruitment question papers.

KTR requested the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for the paper leak. He expressed concerns that the paper leak was an attempt to undermine the government's recruitment process and suggested that it may have been a conspiracy to discredit the government.

KTR also drew attention to the fact that Rajashekhar Reddy (the second accused in the case) was allegedly involved in BJP activities, a claim backed up by social media posts and photographs. He expressed dismay that the opposition party had not addressed the matter, despite its leader Bandi Sanjay previously claiming that there was a conspiracy behind the consecutive release of job notifications.

Minister KT Rama Rao said that he could understand an unexpected development that the recruitment examinations have been cancelled and could know the pain of the candidates who have to be appeared the exams again.

He said that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the question paper leak issue irrespective of their political affiliations.

The Minister also urged the youth not to get instigated by the politically motivated comments of a few politicians and said that the candidates, who earlier applied for the recruitment examinations, need not to pay fees again and can appear for the exams directly.

The minister advised political parties not to spread false information and incite emotions, as it could harm the lives of young people. He urged them to act responsibly and not use such incidents for political gain.

KTR said the State government is planning to conduct all the exams as early as possible and the strict measures would be taken to avoid the problems in the conduct of ensuing exams.

In addition to this, the State government is planning to provide various facilities, including the upload of study material on the website, opening of 24 hours reading rooms in all the districts, distribution of study material and free meals facility to the candidates at the study centers, KTR informed.

"We are also planning to strengthen the system of TPSC by initiating more reforms on the administrative front and using advanced technology in the conduct of examinations in the days to come, KTR added.