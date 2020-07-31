Customs officials seize 114 kg sandalwood at Hyderabad airport

RGIA) in Hyderabad seized 114-kg of sandalwood from a man who tried to smuggle it from Hyderabad to Khartoum. Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport () inseized 114-kg of sandalwood from a man who tried to smuggle it from Hyderabad to Khartoum.

The airport officials said that the man is a native of Sudan and took him to custody. Sandalwood packed various boxes were seized from the man when the officials saw the sticks in the box during baggage scan.

"During X-ray scanning, suspicious images were noticed inside the boxes following which they were shifted to physical checking. During the check, the officials found the boxes filled with Sandalwood sticks," an official said.

The man who is yet to be identified is being questioned by the airport officials.

In a similar case, three people were arrested by the Delhi airport officials in December last year for trying to transport red sandalwood. The trio was caught separately at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when travelling to Hong Kong from India. Around 127 kg of red sandalwood was seized from them.

The three people were identified as Deepak Singh, Shekhar Sharma and Jitender Ahalawat.