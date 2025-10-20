Cut your links with Maoists, Bandi tells TG politicians

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has issued a stern warning to Telangana politicians reportedly maintaining “covert ties” with banned Maoist groups. In a post on X, he said, “Telangana politicians - consider this a warning. Cut your links or get exposed.”

Sanjay Kumar’s comments come against the backdrop of some surrendered Maoist leaders claiming that some politicians from Telangana are courting members of the banned organization discretely.

Kumar made it clear that central agencies are not limiting their crackdown to Maoist cadre. “Under PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, we are tracing the nexus shielding corruption, criminality, and extremism. No one will be spared,” he warned. “Even the tallest leaders will fall if they stand on the wrong side of national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has hailed the surrender by over 300 Naxalites over the past three days under ‘Operation Kagar’, the Centre’s ambitious anti-Naxal initiative. The move is part of the government’s broader goal to completely eradicate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026. Responding on the surrender of Maoists on Sunday, Reddy welcomed the decision of hundreds of Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream. “It is heartening to see so many Telugu-speaking Naxalites choosing peace over bloodshed. As the nation celebrates Diwali, these regions are finally stepping out of darkness into the light,” he remarked.

The Minister highlighted the dramatic reduction in Naxal-dominated districts - from 125 a decade ago to just 11 today - attributing the success to sustained government efforts in both security and development. “Let us hope the remaining districts will soon be Naxal-free,” he added.

Reddy emphasized that violence has no place in a democracy.

“Ambedkar’s Constitution gives every citizen the right to express their views peacefully.

The idea that violence can bring change has once again been proven wrong,” he stated.

Kishan rationalized the long-standing neglect of basic infrastructure in Naxal-dominated areas. “Due to insurgency, these regions lacked roads, schools, and hospitals. The Modi government is now committed to rebuilding these areas, implementing welfare schemes, and creating employment opportunities for local youth,” Reddy assured.

The twin messages from the two Union Ministers from Telangana are reportedly giving jitters to some in the political landscape of the state with speculations as to who and from which political parties are those who are believed to be “in touch with the Maoists”.