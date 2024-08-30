CWEIC Shows Interest in Telangana's New Government Initiatives

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), a coalition of Commonwealth nations, has shown keen interest in the new projects undertaken by the Telangana government. In a meeting at the Secretariat, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with CWEIC Chief Executive Rosie Glazebrook. The discussions centered around investment opportunities and skill development initiatives.

Rosie Glazebrook explained that the CWEIC works to expand trade and investment across 56 Commonwealth countries, with a particular focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and skill development. She outlined the Council's goals to the Chief Minister, highlighting its commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration among Commonwealth nations.



During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared his vision for Telangana's recent projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the development of the Future City, and the rejuvenation of the Musi River. In response, the CWEIC expressed its interest in becoming a strategic partner in these initiatives. Several senior officials were also present at the meeting, underscoring the significance of this potential collaboration for Telangana's growth and development.

