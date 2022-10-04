  • Menu
Cyber crime police nab two fake customer care centre organisers

Hyderabad: The Cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested two persons for reportedly setting up a fake customer care centre.

On a tip off, the police are learnt to have conducted checks at the location where the centre was setup. The police arrested the two people and seized laptops, mobiles phones.

The police then shifted them to a nearby police station and registered a case. Further details are awaited.

