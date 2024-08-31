Cyber Security Measures to Assist Victims of Online Scams: Cyber DSP Satya's Directives to Cyber Warriors

Gadwal: Cyber DSP Satya has urged Cyber Warriors to actively assist victims of cybercrimes, especially in recovering frozen funds. He also emphasized the importance of educating mobile users about recognizing government-approved mobile numbers, specifically those starting with the series 1600 and 1601, starting from September.

On Friday, under the instructions of District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, a training session was conducted at the District Police Office. The session was attended by personnel serving as Cyber Warriors in police stations across the district. DSP Satya provided training on enhancing public awareness to prevent cybercrimes and on the process of recovering frozen funds with court approval. He also instructed that only calls from numbers starting with the 1600 and 1601 series should be recognized as official and trusted by mobile users from September onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyber Security DSP Satya highlighted that cybercriminals are exploiting people's needs through various new methods. He advised mobile users to be cautious and avoid responding to suspicious calls to protect themselves from cybercrimes. He stressed the need to raise public awareness in this regard.

The Indian government has allocated a special mobile phone series for financial transactions and service-related voice calls to curb the increasing number of financial frauds. These new series numbers, starting with 1600 and 1601, will help mobile users easily identify legitimate calls from banks, insurance providers, and other financial institutions. DSP Satya urged that the public should be made aware of this change, which will come into effect in