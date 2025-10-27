Cyberabad Police act against YouTubers for defaming HK Group

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court and Cyberabad Police have taken firm action against a group of YouTubers accused of defaming HK Group, which operates HK Permanent Makeup Clinic and HK Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The case, registered under FIR No. 692/2025 at KPHB Police Station, exposed a coordinated conspiracy led by Poornima Pinneti, Managing Director of Wellness of Women Private Limited, who allegedly directed several YouTubers—including Siripuram Srinivas (Srinu 65), Anand Laveti, Pawan Ra Talks, Arun Gunna (Zombie Revolt), Pavani Mahesh (MC Talks), and Patricia Naidu—to circulate defamatory videos against HK Group.

Following investigation, the accused were charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for digital defamation and online harassment. Acting on a writ petition filed by HK Group, the Telangana High Court ordered YouTube India and Meta Platforms to remove over 100 defamatory videos and directed police to curb further circulation.

HK Group’s Directors, Ajmira Harshita Naik and Karthik hailed the verdict as a victory for truth and ethics in digital media. Legal experts called the ruling a strong precedent against online defamation, underscoring that misuse of social platforms to malign licensed institutions will attract strict legal consequences.



