Cyberabad police bust major cybercrime racket

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police successfully detected 14 cybercrime cases in a week and arrested 23 accused across multiple states. The investigation revealed the pan-India spread of cybercriminal networks, with offenders from different states.

According to Cybercrime officials, the cases were detected between January 16 and 22. Of the 23 arrests made, 11 were related to trading fraud, three to part-time job fraud, five to digital arrest scams, and two each to job and loan frauds, respectively.

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime wing successfully processed and obtained 354 refund orders in 70 cases from the court, facilitating the refund of Rs 1,06,02,740 to victims.

Important case of this week - Cyber Crime Police investigated a large-scale online trading and IPO investment fraud in which a victim was cheated of Rs 2,90,04,585 through a well-organised cyber scam operated via WhatsApp groups and a fake trading mobile application.

The police arrested two accused, Shivakanth Raju Datla and Surya Bhagavan Morapaka, from Andhra Pradesh for knowingly providing bank accounts and banking access to cyber fraudsters to route cheated money in exchange for commission.

In another case, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a 74-year-old woman, who was cheated of Rs 56,50,000 through a well-planned digital arrest scam.

The accused threatened arrest, freezing of all her bank accounts, and criminal prosecution. Fake RBI documents were sent via WhatsApp warning of three to five years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh for non-cooperation. Under fear and psychological pressure, the elderly victim transferred Rs 56.50 lakh to accounts provided by the accused.

Police arrested Kesana Manikya Rao and Kesana Laxmi Nandini of Andhra Pradesh.

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police advised the citizens that the Police, CBI, ED, RBI, or any government agency will never conduct investigations, arrests, or account verification through phone calls or video calls. No authority will demand transfer of money for verification, safekeeping, or clearance of cases.

Beware of fraudsters who spread fear by alleging Aadhaar misuse, money laundering, or criminal cases. Do not panic and never share OTPs, bank or Aadhaar details, or account credentials with unknown callers.

The Cyber Crime police urged the citizens to report fraud immediately to nearest Cyber Crime police or call 1930 / visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.