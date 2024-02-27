Cyberabad police busts drug racket

Hyderabad: In a major drug racket, Cyberabad police apprehended 10 persons including the son of a BJP leader, for possessing and consuming cocaine during a raid at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Gachibowli.

The Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) and Gachibowli police jointly conducted the operation. The police seized three used plastic covers of cocaine (each of one gm before consumption), white coloured paper used for the usage of drugs, and three mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested persons were Gajjala Vivekanand (37) director of Manjeera Group of companies and son, Yoganand Gajjala, a leader of the Telangana unit of the BJP, who contested the Serilingampally Assembly seat in 2018. Other accused were Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, Kedhar, and six others.

According to the police, on Sunday, based on credible information about the consumption of drugs by Vivekanand and his friends, the police teams inspected the hotel. On examination of the premises, police found three used plastic sachets of cocaine and a white paper roll for the use of drugs.

Further investigation led the police to Vivekanand’s residence in Jubilee Hills, where he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he disclosed that he organised a party for his friends in his hotel room with cocaine at the Radisson Blue Hotel.

He was then sent for a medical examination, wherein he tested positive for the drug.

The case is under investigation to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers in this case.