Cyberabad Police out to curb rising drug menace

Shamshabad: Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy said that control of the drug menace is one of the top priorities of the Cyberabad police in Cyberabad limits. On Tuesday, the DCP briefed about the crackdown of cases related to NDPS act and spurious seeds by Shamshabad police and Cyberabad SOT. It is learnt that, ever since DCP Jagadishwar Reddy took charge he has formed special teams with law and order police stations in coordination with the special operation (SOT) and narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) team under the supervision Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra to curb drug menace.

On the occasion, DCP Jagadishwar Reddy said that as a part of proactive policing, to clamp down on the transportation and sale of spurious seeds, we have intensified the crackdown by increasing the surveillance under the supervision of Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra.

He said that we have registered 3 cases against 6 persons where Approximately 12 quintals of Spurious seeds were seized which amount to Approximately 1.14 Cr over the past six months in 2022 at Shamshabad Zone limits.

It was our topmost priority to look out for drug dealers and consumers, and have built a robust informant network to assist combat the drug problem and registered 4 drug-related cases in the first half of 2022, DCP added.