Cyberabad police presents awards to essay writing competition winners

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner D Joel Davis, distributed prizes to the winners of essay writing competitions for police personnel and college students.

The prizes were awarded as part of Police Commemoration Week 2024, during which the Cyberabad police organised the competition. A total of 21 winners were recognised, including six police officers and 15 college students, all of whom received prizes.

The essay topics were thoughtfully designed for different groups to inspire meaningful participation. For SI and above rank officers, the topic was ‘sound mind in a sound body.’ Constables to ASI officers were assigned the topic ‘How can I improve the police image in society?’ Junior and degree college students wrote essays on ‘advantages and disadvantages of mobile phones’ and ‘drug abuse in society.’

Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) officials, including DCP Srujana Karnam and ACP Prasanna Kumar as well as other officers, were also present.