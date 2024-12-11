Cyberabad Police recover stolen, lost mobile phones worth `3.30 cr

Hyderabad: Cyberabadpolice have successfully recovered 1,100 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 3.30 crore over the past 45 days.

According to the Cyberabad officials, by utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the recovered phones, valued at Rs 3.30 crore, were handed over to their rightful owners. In the past 45 days, Cyberabad police have recovered 1,100 mobile phones. Among them, 235 were recovered from various police stations in their limits, including Madhapur, Balanagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Medchal zone and a few more.

DCP crimes K Narasimha stated, "With mobile phones playing an essential role in our daily lives, this recovery drive underscores the Cyberabad police's commitment to protecting citizens from cybercrimes. Mobile theft remains a persistent issue, often exploited by cybercriminals to access sensitive information, including bank account details. Despite high levels of education, many people remain unaware of how to prevent their stolen devices from being misused."

Since the implementation of the CEIR portal, it has facilitated the recovery of 7,500 mobile phones, including 5,500 devices this year alone. “We urge citizens to take precautions, such as securing their devices and being cautious of fraud calls or suspicious online links commonly used by criminals to defraud victims,” he added.

Several people shared their accounts and thanked the Cyberabad police for helping them get their lost phones back.

One man said he lost his phone at a bus stop and filed a complaint at the nearest police station. He never thought it would be found, but to his surprise, he got a call from the police saying they had recovered it. He was very happy and grateful.

Another woman shared that she was still paying EMIs for her lost phone, which had become a big financial burden. She was relieved and happy to get her phone back and thanked the police for their efforts.