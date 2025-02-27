Cyberabad police rescue infant, arrest 2

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police rescued an eight-month-old boy who was abducted while his parents slept on a footpath in Fatehnagar, Sanath Nagar. Police apprehended the kidnappers after a 150 km chase across districts and rescued the child. He was safely reunited with his parents.

Police arrested Satyanarayana Ram and Sunny Kumar Pandey, both hailing from Bihar. According to police, the family living in huts near railway tracks discovered their child missing on the morning of February 23. Initially fearing stray dogs had taken him, they searched the area before reporting the kidnapping to police.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation. Police examined CCTV footage showing two men moving suspiciously near the huts at the time of the disappearance.

When the Cyberabad police arrived at Ram’s residence, they found him absent. However, subsequent technical evidence suggested he was making his way to Nizamabad via NH-44. Acting swiftly, the Cyberabad police mobilised their teams and successfully intercepted him near the Indalwai toll plaza. Remarkably, the child was rescued unharmed within just 24 hours.

The accused Ram, who works as a driver for a private company and has no children of his own, reportedly devised a plan to abduct the boy after seeing him. With the assistance of Sunny, he utilised a vehicle supplied by his employer to carry out the crime.