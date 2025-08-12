  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
x

Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Highlights

Cyberabad Traffic Police advises early logout from 3 PM and work-from-home for evening shifts on August 12 to ensure safety and reduce traffic during heavy rains.

Cyberabad Traffic Police has asked companies and employees to log out early from 3:00 PM today in phases because of heavy rain expected in the evening.

They have also suggested that evening shift staff work from home to stay safe, reduce traffic jams, and help emergency vehicles move freely.

The police said these steps will keep people safe and roads clear during the rains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick