Cyclone Threat Looms Over Telangana: Red and Orange Alerts Issued in Several Districts

Telangana is bracing for a potential cyclone threat as a low-pressure system is set to move across the state in the next 24 hours. Authorities have issued red and orange alerts in several districts, warning residents to prepare for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The cyclone, which is developing in the region, poses a significant threat to the state. With the weather system expected to intensify, the Meteorological Department has urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The red alert, indicating severe weather conditions, has been issued for the most affected districts, while the orange alert suggests moderately severe conditions in other areas.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts to ensure safety during this period. The government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed local authorities to be on high alert to deal with any emergencies that may arise due to the cyclone.