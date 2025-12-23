DA fixed at 17.651% for power dept staff

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has approved the proposals prepared by senior officials of the Electricity Department to fix Dearness Allowance (DA) at 17.651 per cent for their employees.

Based on the Consumer Price Index and the rise in market prices, Dearness Allowance (DA) / Dearness Relief (DR) is reviewed and released every year in January and July.

As part of this process, DA/DR has been fixed at 17.651%, with effect from 1 July, 2025, for employees and pensioners. With the latest orders, a total of 71,387 employees and pensioners under the power utilities will benefit.

In all, 71,387 employees and pensioners will receive benefits under the revised DA, resulting in an additional monthly financial burden of Rs 9.39 crore on the power utilities.