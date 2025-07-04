Daal Mein Kala… Rachakonda police cranks up drive against food adulteration

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Rachakonda Police conducted raids across multiple locations on Thursday. Police booked 46 cases and arrested 52 persons involved in the illegal trade of manufacturing adulterated ginger garlic, ghee, and paneer.

The Rachakonda Special Operations Teams conducted a special drive on food and allied products manufacturing units where the adulteration of food products or manufacturing of food product units without FSSAI license and other necessary permissions.

Following the instructions of Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, the raids were conducted on manufacturing units. During the raids conducted on Wednesday huge quantities of ginger garlic paste, ghee, paneer and other different food products were seized which are prepared without FSSAI license and under un- hygienic conditions. The adulterated manufactured products are being supplied in and around GHMC area, in addition to that one immunity boosting powder & tablets manufacturing unit was also verified which was also violating certain conditions.

“A total of 46 cases have been registered on food manufacturing units, many of which were being sold under counterfeit labels of reputed brands. This leads to the arrest of 52 persons,” said a police officer.

During the raids several violations were noticed in addition to the unhygienic preparation of food products, such as manufacturing food products without FSSAI license and the sale and distribution of food products without trade license.

Additionally, the products were being prepared under unhygienic conditions, using expired raw material for preparation of food products, lack of manufacturing and expiry dates and use of banned synthetic food colours. Moreover the units were using child labour at some places.

Police seized 575 ltrs of ghee in LB Nagar, 3,946 kgs of ginger garlic in Masheshwaram, 3,037 kgs of ginger garlic, immunity boosting tablets & powders (Vitamin & Protein) – all worth Rs 10,00,000 in Malkajgiri, and 250 kgs paneer in Bhongir.

In addition to these major seizures, various other food products like adulterated milk, turmeric powder, Dhaniya powder, sweets, biscuits, ice creams, mineral water, bakery items were also seized during the raids.

Police appealed to the citizens that the preparation of food products without proper Food Safety and Standards Authority of India license, trade license and preparation of food products under unhygienic conditions is a grave violation and might seriously affect the health of the consumers leading to illness and other medical conditions.

An appeal is hereby given to the citizens to check the manufacturing date and expiry date of the food products before purchasing. It is also requested the citizens to give information on food product manufacturing units which are violating the food safety and standards through call or WhatsApp on 8712662666.