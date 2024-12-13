‘Daily exercise, sports play a vital role in human life’

Mancherial : Daily exercise and sports play a vital role in students’ life as they pave a path for golden future.

Kendriya Vidyalayam principal J Prasad attended the annual sports festival organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district centre and launched the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that along with education, the students should excel in the field of sports and the government has provided reservation in the sports quota in the fields of education and employment.

He said that sports make the person physically strong and mental peaceful and develop leadership qualities, and working together shows victory and defeat equally.

He said that it is a habit to move forward with self-confidence in every field, and by playing games, concentration and self-reliance can be increased in studies and one can choose a high goal and achieve it with perseverance.

He said that sports play a very important role in human life, one should exercise for at least 30 minutes every day, play games, and with these actions, many healthy changes will be made in daily life. He said that parents should encourage children to excel in sports along with studies, facilities should be provided to excel in education without any pressure on children.

He said that many programmes like Prerna Utsav, Pustakopahar, Environment Day, International Yoga Day etc. will be organized in the school. He said that a meeting should be held with the parents of the students and related issues should be discussed along with the progress of the students.