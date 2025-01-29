Dalit leaders hail Padma Shri to Manda Krishna

Wanaparthy: Welcoming the Central government’s decision to confer the Padma Shri award on the MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, a press meet was organised at Pebbair Press Club on Tuesday with the Dalit leaders stating that the award was given in recognition of his public service.

The leaders emphasised that Manda Krishna has made immense contributions to the uplift of Dalits in the State.

They compared him to Dr B R Ambedkar, highlighting his dedication to the Dalit cause through the Dandora movement, which he initiated in 1994.

Over the last 40 years, this movement has achieved several welfare schemes benefitting people. They mentioned that his relentless efforts have led to significant welfare programmes, including Aarogyasri (health insurance), pensions for the elderly, widows and the disabled in the combined Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.