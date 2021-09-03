Dalits will not trust KCR: Uttam Kumar

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday slammed the Chief Minister KCR over the selective implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Addressing a gathering in Suryapet, he said if KCR was loyal to dalits then he should give Rs 10 lakh each to around 16 lakh dalit families in the State.

Later, speaking to media, he said that Telangana dalits were well aware of KCR's false promises such as making Dalit the CM of Telangana, grant of 3 acre land to poor Dalits and 2 BHK houses for all of them. He criticised KCR for not inducting a single MLA belonging Madiga community in his Cabinet though the community of Madiga was populous in the State. He further criticised the CM over giving top priority to his community MLAs in State politics and in the Cabinet. The former TPCC chief listed out the various development works that he got sanctioned in his MP constituency.