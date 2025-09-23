Live
Dasara Navaratri celebration kicks off at Rajanna temple
Highlights
Rajanna-Sircilla: The grand Dasara Navaratri festivities commenced at the famed Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday.
Priests performed Swasti Punyavachanam, Kalasha Sthapana and other rituals with Vedic chants, followed by Chatushashti and Kanya Suhasini pujas. Devotees had darshan of Goddess Rajarajeshwari in the Shailaputri alankaram.
Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas offered special prayers on the occasion.
