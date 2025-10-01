Live
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to Nainika; fans and film fraternity congratulates
- ‘Republic’ marks four years; Sai Durgha Tej gearing up for ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’
- Sriimurali’s new film ‘Paraak’ gets a grand launch
- Ranveer Singh faces setback as ‘Shaktimaan’ shelved!
- Tripti Dimri shines in liquid gold look
- Nayanthara exudes charm in ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ FL
- Afghanistan: UN warns internet blackout disrupts earthquake relief
- ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ teaser hints an intense emotional roller-coaster ride
- ‘Mass Jathara’ to hit theatres on Oct 31; vintage vibes promised
- Vivo V60e Set to Launch in India on October 7 with 200MP Camera and 6,500mAh Battery
Dasara Travel: Extra Buses and Trains in Telangana
Big crowds are traveling for Dasara festival in Telangana. TGSRTC runs special buses and South Central Railway operates extra trains to help travelers.
Before the Dasara festival, many people are leaving the city to go home. On Wednesday, bus and train stations were very busy.
The rush started on Tuesday and got bigger on Wednesday. Many people went to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to catch buses.
At train stations like Secunderabad, Nampally, Kacheguda, and others, families with kids were waiting to travel. Even though it was crowded, people were happy and excited.
Extra Buses
To help, TGSRTC is running 7,754 special buses from September 20 to October 2.
- You can book seats for 377 buses before traveling.
- Return buses will run on October 5 and 6.
- Pick up points are at:
- MGBS
- JBS
- LB Nagar
- Uppal
- Aramghar
- Santosh Nagar
- KPHB
Book tickets at: www.tgsrtcbus.in
Call: 040-69440000 or 040-23450033
Special Trains
South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains for the festival.
More security checks are there to keep travelers safe.