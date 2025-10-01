  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dasara Travel: Extra Buses and Trains in Telangana

Dasara Travel: Extra Buses and Trains in Telangana
x

Dasara Travel: Extra Buses and Trains in Telangana

Highlights

Big crowds are traveling for Dasara festival in Telangana. TGSRTC runs special buses and South Central Railway operates extra trains to help travelers.

Before the Dasara festival, many people are leaving the city to go home. On Wednesday, bus and train stations were very busy.

The rush started on Tuesday and got bigger on Wednesday. Many people went to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to catch buses.

At train stations like Secunderabad, Nampally, Kacheguda, and others, families with kids were waiting to travel. Even though it was crowded, people were happy and excited.

Extra Buses

To help, TGSRTC is running 7,754 special buses from September 20 to October 2.

  • You can book seats for 377 buses before traveling.
  • Return buses will run on October 5 and 6.
  • Pick up points are at:
  • MGBS
  • JBS
  • LB Nagar
  • Uppal
  • Aramghar
  • Santosh Nagar
  • KPHB

Book tickets at: www.tgsrtcbus.in

Call: 040-69440000 or 040-23450033

Special Trains

South Central Railway (SCR) is running special trains for the festival.

More security checks are there to keep travelers safe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick