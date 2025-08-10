Daughter ties rakhi to father’s grave

Jagtial: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that symbolizes the bond of love and protection between siblings. This bond can be celebrated between husband and wife, father-daughter, friends or other significant others. Tying Rakhi is a sign of protection and love for each other. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, a daughter Bommena Madhavi of Bheemraj Palli village in Gollapalli tied Rakhi to her who passed away two years ago. She prepared her father’s favorite ingredients and tied the rakhi, remembering the bond between her and her father.

Along with Madhavi, her daughter also tied a rakhi to her grandfather’s grave, showing the greatness of Raksha Bandhan.