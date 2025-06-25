Dawoodi Bohras gather to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Husain

Hyderabad: Thousands of members of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community have begun arriving in Hyderabad to participate in the Ashara Mubaraka congregations being held in the city. This year, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader of the global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, has designated Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the central venue for the congregations, with Hyderabad serving as one of the satellite centres for a live broadcast.

Ashara Mubaraka will take place between the 10th and 13th of Moharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. This period is dedicated to remembering Prophet Mohammad, his grandson Imam Husain, and his family. For the Dawoodi Bohras, attending the Moharram congregations is considered a spiritual and educational journey of growth and development.

Under the guidance and leadership of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the community dedicates these learning sessions to reinvigorating their faith as they navigate the complexities of modern life.

The events are scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 5, 2025, at the Saifee Masjid complex in Trimulgherry, Ezzi Masjid Complex in Chowk, Husaini Alam, and Imperial Garden. “We are fortunate that Syedna Saifuddin has chosen Hyderabad among other cities and towns as a satellite centre,” said Ammar Shakir, coordinator of the programme in Secunderabad.

“As we open our homes and hearts to welcome approximately 22,000 Dawoodi Bohras from different parts of the world, we are working in close collaboration with civic authorities and government officials to plan this event and ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees,” Ammar added.

Other Dawoodi Bohra centres in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will also broadcast these sermons in their local community centres, alongside an overseas venue in Colombo.