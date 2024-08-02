DC B.M. Santosh Flags Off Buses for Teachers Attending Face-to-Face Program with CM

Gadwal: District Collector B.M .Santosh flagged off buses organized under the Education Department for teachers who recently received promotions to attend a face-to-face program with State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

On Friday morning, 360 teachers from the Jogulamba Gadwal district under the Education Department's jurisdiction departed in nine special buses from the District IDOC office to Hyderabad. This was in preparation for the face-to-face meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, District Education Officer Indira, ED SC Ramesh Babu, District Sports Officer B.S. Anand, MEO Suresh, teachers, and others participated in this event.