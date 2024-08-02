Live
- Rahul Gandhi confronted by ‘outraged’ locals in Wayanad; BJP calls for political exit
- Navi Mumbai CA challenges Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Bombay High Court
- Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ with Gowtam Tinnanuri set for March 2025 release
- Anupam Kherjoins cast of Nikhil Siddharth’s ‘The India House’
- New film starring Tharun Bhascker in lead role gets announced
- Sobhita Dhulipala shares glamorous getting-ready routine for India Couture Week
- Decision on rejecting Kasturi Rangan report will be made after discussions: CM Siddaramaiah
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team drops enchanting third single ‘Jikki’
- EKDKN Hosts 16th Exceed Green Future Award & Conference in Hyderabad
- Transfer is common, services rendered are permanent - Collector Badavath Santosh
Just In
DC B.M. Santosh Flags Off Buses for Teachers Attending Face-to-Face Program with CM
Highlights
District Collector B.M .Santosh flagged off buses organized under the Education Department for teachers who recently received promotions to attend a face-to-face program with State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Gadwal: District Collector B.M .Santosh flagged off buses organized under the Education Department for teachers who recently received promotions to attend a face-to-face program with State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
On Friday morning, 360 teachers from the Jogulamba Gadwal district under the Education Department's jurisdiction departed in nine special buses from the District IDOC office to Hyderabad. This was in preparation for the face-to-face meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.
Additional Collector Narsing Rao, District Education Officer Indira, ED SC Ramesh Babu, District Sports Officer B.S. Anand, MEO Suresh, teachers, and others participated in this event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS