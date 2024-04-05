DC BM Santosh paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

The District Collector BM Santhosh along with the additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan and Musini Venkateshwarlu has paid their tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram Ram on Friday morning, during the 117 th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram organised under the auspices of SC welfare department at ID OC.

On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that Babu Jagjivan Ram was a great person who always fought for the Development of lower classes and his services for the Nation are exemplary he said.

He excelled in politics from his childhood and rose step by step to deputy prime minister of India.

He always said that education is a weapon to achieve the development.He had also worked for the education of back ward and scheduled classes.He had dreamt about the cast free society without any discrimination.And fought for the equality and justice of the back ward classes through out his life hence it is our honour to celebrate his birth anniversary all over the country today.

AO Bhadrappa,ZP CEO Kanthamma,BC,SC welfare officer Swta Priya Darshini,DRDO Narshimha Rao,SWEEP nodal officer Ramesh babu, and other district officials were participated in the morning on Friday at the IDOC Gadwal.







