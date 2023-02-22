DC flags off farmers' bus

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar on Tuesday advised farmers to raise horticultural crops, thus achieve economic progress.

He was speaking after flagging off a bus of farmers who were going to a scientific exhibition at the Horticultural Crops Mela organised by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research and the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research in Bangalore, under the auspices of the Horticulture department.

The Collector said 25 horticulture farmers from the district would take part in the exhibition and see crops in different fields and get advice and suggestions from scientists on the spot to raise vegetables, fruits, flowers, spices, aromatic oils, novelty crops, modern crop cultivation methods and yield, authentic scientific method.

He said farmers should be diligently trained to cultivate and benefit from the new high-yielding varieties shown at the exhibition. District Horticulture and Silk Industry Department officer Suresh, officers Suresh, Krishnaiah and others were present.