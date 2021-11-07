DCCB assures jobs to athletes

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), which is celebrating its centenary celebrations, has announced to examine the possibility of providing employment opportunities to the elegant sportspersons of the district.

An announcement was made by DCCB vice chairman P Ramesh responding to the plea made by the district sportspersons during the inauguration of two-day rural sports meet for kho-kho and kabaddi tournaments organised as part of the 100 year celebrations of the DCCB at the Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, DCCB vice chairperson said that they would discuss the issue with its chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and board of directors meeting and take a final decision about providing employment to the eminent sportspersons of the district that excelled in various sports with regard to the plea for the conduct of annual rural sports by the bank.

Appreciating the Karimnagar DCCB for organising the rural sports meet to encourage the sportspersons and identify the hidden talent among the rural youth, Mayor Y Sunil Rao also promised to examine the issue of providing jobs to the talented sportspersons in the MCK after discussing it in the municipal council meeting. He also said that all the organisations should encourage sportspersons by providing them with employment opportunities.

Former Mayor and local Corporator S Ravinder Singh praised the DCCB for conducting rural sports as part of its centenary celebrations and appealed to the bank to conduct rural sports annually as part of its foundation day celebrations. He also suggested that the bank should also conduct sports meet for the women sportspersons of the district.

DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao explained the importance of Karimnagar DCCB which was celebrating its centenary celebrations from November 14 to 20 as part of cooperative week celebrations. He said that the bank had decided to conduct rural sports to encourage talented rural sportspersons. He said that they were conducting rural sports meet in volleyball, kho-kho and kabaddi in the integrated Karimnagar district.

The sportspersons from various parts of the integrated Karimnagar district including interior Neelampalli bordering Chhattisgarh state and Mahadevpur, Kataram mandals have also arrived to participate in the rural sports. Some of the kho-kho players have also played at the nationals. The bank had announced to distribute a trophy and also cash prizes to the winners. They also distributed T-shirts to all participants and made all arrangements such as boarding and lodging for the sportspersons.

Bank Directors Swamy Reddy and Krishna Prasad, general manager B Sridhar, DGMs Brahmananda Rao and Satya Prasad, branch manager K Sunil, DCCB employees' union president Hanumantha Rao and secretary Lavanya and others were present in the programme.